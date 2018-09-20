UPDATED: Post poll violence. . . Probe team sworn in

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

The seven-member commission of inquiry into the post elections violence that took place on August 1 in Harare was sworn in at State House yesterday.

The commission has been tasked to investigate the violence that resulted in the deaths of six people after MDC Alliance supporters stormed the capital’s central business district resulting in the destruction of property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The commission chaired by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe took their oaths before President Mnangagwa.

The other members of the commission from outside Zimbabwe are international law expert Mr Rodney Dixon QC from the United Kingdom, former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku from Nigeria and former Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces General (Retired) Davis Mwamunyange.

Local members of the team are University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers Professors Charity Manyeruke and Lovemore Madhuku and former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), Mrs Vimbai Nyemba.

Speaking to the media, former President Motlanthe said they would listen to all views from any Zimbabwean.

“It won’t be a private thing, we will meet everybody and the Zimbabweans,” he said.

“We will be issuing a statement on Saturday inviting all Zimbabweans (to give their views) and giving them all the phone numbers (to contact us). We want to hear all the versions (of what transpired).”

He added that as the chairperson he was happy with the latitude they had been given to do their job.

“So far they have allowed us to that work so I think its fine,” he said.

On concerns raised in some quarters on some of the Zimbabwean commissioners, the former South African President said they were honourable people.

“Well these are honourable people and it gives the commission some kind of credibility. If people have that kind of worry (on the commissioners’ credibility) they will tell us and we will consider that as a commission,” he said.

“We didn’t select ourselves and the person of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe satisfied themselves that these commissioners are fit and proper for the task so we will work with them.”

He said their findings would be made public once they complete their work in three months as is envisaged.

Professor Madhuku said there was no room for bias in their investigations.

“The terms of reference are very wide they allow the commission to investigate anything that Zimbabweans want to investigate,” he said.

“I am aware that people have raised that (alleged bias). They should understand that what is happening is an inquiry based on evidence so it’s our capacity and my capacity to understand what has happened so there is no room for partiality and bias because it is based on evidence.”

Also present at the ceremony were the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Attorney General Prince Machaya, Acting Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi and other senior Government officials.