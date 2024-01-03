Upgraded Beitbridge border attracts more holiday travellers

Travellers going through customs compliance searches at the upgraded Beitbridge Border Post. — Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

MORE travellers are now preferring to use the country’s transformed Beitbridge Border Post over other land borders with the Department of Immigration handling an increase of nine percent in the number of people who crossed the border last year compared to the year 2022.

At the moment the Beitbridge Border Post is the only land port with South Africa, which is used by South Africans, Malawians, Congolese, Angolans, Tanzanians, Zambians, and Zimbabweans to access the neighbouring country, supporting over seven million travellers annually.

In recent years, the lack of appropriate infrastructure and non-automation at the country’s and southern Africa’s busiest border had created bottlenecks to the efficient movement of cargo and human traffic through security challenges, congestion, and delays.

It took the Second Republic’s deliberate effort to upgrade and modernise the Beitbridge Border Post through a private-public partnership with the Zimborders Consortium at a cost of US$300 million.

This has resulted in the permanent separation of cargo, buses, light cars, and pedestrians while most services have been automated to ensure travellers get efficient services.

Statistics from the Department of Immigration show that in December last year, a total of 522 289 travellers used the Beitbridge border post compared to 478 306 who passed through the same port in 2022.

“We have noted an increase in the volume of travellers who used this border in December last year,” said the acting head of immigration at Beitbridge, Mrs Canisia Magaya.

“We processed 522 289 travellers in December 2023, which include 319 766 arrivals and 202 523 exits, while we handled 478 306 people through the same border in 2022 (December. There were 285 114 arrivals and 249 612 departures.

“The efficiency systems have improved and people now prefer this border, while another fraction were holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) whose life span was extended in the neighbouring country.”

She said as a result more people now prefer the border due to relaxed Covid-19 regulations, which previously restricted non-essential travel.

At the moment Zimbabwean border authorities are now clearing south bound traffic, which has gradually been peaking since New Year’s Eve. These include South Africans, Malawians, Zambians, Zimbabweans and other international travellers.

Zimborders Consortium chief executive officer, Mr Francois Diedrechsen said although they handled more traffic the situation was manageable.

“Data at this point does indicate an increase in traffic compared to 2022, which we are proud of and we believe it’s an indication of the benefits to users of the much-improved efficiencies of the modernized border post,” he said.

“At the moment things are running smoothly and calm at the port of entry.”

Immigration authorities at Beitbridge are handling an average of 20 000 travellers daily, up from the usual 12 000 off-peak traffic.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s head of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Mike Masiapato will today visit the Beitbridge Border Post to facilitate a speedy flow of traffic.

The BMA is the new entity that coordinates operations at South Africa’s ports of entry.

In a statement yesterday, the BMA said Dr Masiapato will be at the port of entry between 3 to 4 January, to facilitate the return of many travellers from festive holidays.

“Beitbridge is one of the ports of entry, which facilitate the majority of the people. The BMA also continues to urge travellers entering South Africa to ensure that all their travel documents are ready and in order,” said the authority.

“These include the machine-readable passports, relevant visas where applicable, permits for specified goods, plants, animals and vehicles. Over the years, we have experienced serious challenges during the return leg of the execution phase particularly as some travellers decide to illegally enter the country through the borderline.

“The Border Management Authority has enforced deployments coordinating with other law enforcement authorities.”

Limpopo’s Department of Transport and Community Safety said it was expecting moderate to heavy traffic on the N1, southbound towards Gauteng.

The N1 is the major commercial road that links South Africa with its northern neighbours in Sadc.

“A significant number of vehicles is also expected on the R81, R71 to Polokwane, and the R25 between Groblersdal and Dennilton,” said the department spokesperson Ms Tidimalo Chuene.

“Law enforcement officers are deployed at major routes and other critical points to manage the flow of traffic.

“Impatient motorists at tollgates are warned against driving on the yellow lane or the wrong side of the road, as this causes more congestion, delays, and even accidents.” — @tupeyo