Uphold national values, ethos: President

Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa inspects a parade at the commissioning of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/39/22 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru on Friday. — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of national values and ethos for newly commissioned officers in his speech at the 39th commissioning parade for regular officer cadets at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru on Friday.

He stressed that a deep understanding of these values is crucial to effectively safeguard them in their roles as military leaders.

The President also commended the Commandant and staff of ZMA for their dedication and mentorship in shaping the cadets into competent officers and acknowledged the support of the Gweru community and other stakeholders in the success of the training.

As the newly commissioned officers embark on their roles, President Mnangagwa urged them to approach their duties with humility and a strong sense of purpose.

“The inclusion of the civil military relations package is crucial for a strong and disciplined defence force.

“As our future military leaders, it is essential that you have a deep understanding and appreciation of our national values and ethos. More so that our military is a unifying force, which comes from the people as well as protects them and defends our national identity, rich history, unity, peace and harmony,” he said.

As part of their training, the officer cadets visited several significant historical sites of the country’s liberation struggle. President Mnangagwa views the visits as crucial in keeping the graduates acutely aware of the sacrifices made to secure Zimbabwe’s freedom.

“Well done to the Commandant, Zimbabwe Military Academy and his staff, for shaping these young cadets into the competent officers graduating before us today. Your guidance has been instrumental in preparing them for duties and responsibilities that lie ahead, congratulations.

“To the families and loved ones gathered here today, I thank you for the unwavering support that you provided to our graduands for them to reach this milestone.

“Your sacrifices and encouragement have played a vital role in their success. You moulded and nurtured them throughout their young years and selflessly surrendered them to serve our nation. We thank you,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Gweru community and other stakeholders, saying their unwavering support was instrumental in the success of ZMA and the development of the young officers throughout their course.

“Your various partnerships are a testament of the deep bonds that exist between our military and the communities within our nation.

“Finally, I once again remind the graduands of Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/39/22, that for over four decades, generations of Zimbabwe National Army officers, men and women, have stepped up to the call of duty and served with dedication and integrity.

“Today, the torch is passed on to all of you, as you join the ranks of the officers’ corps. As you move forward into the next phase of your chosen profession, know that you carry the hopes and aspirations of this great nation. Live up to the proud tradition of those who came before you,” said President Mnangagwa.

As the newly commissioned officers embark on their roles, President Mnangagwa acknowledged the potential challenges ahead. He nonetheless assured them that the path would also be rewarding.

He urged them to approach their duties with humility and a strong sense of purpose.

In his welcoming remarks, ZMA Commandant, Brigadier General Chrispen Nduku, stressed their core mandate — defending Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests, while contributing to international peace and security.

“On parade is a course that commenced training on July 18, 2022, with an initial enrolment of 220 candidates comprising 166 males and 54 female students. 38 officer cadets, inclusive of 10 females, dropped from the course after failing to meet the required set standards leaving 182 officer cadets who are graduating today. Among the 182 officer cadets are 44 females who endured the mental and physical demands of cadet training. One officer cadet will graduate in absentia after he was seconded to Russia for further military studies, leaving 181 graduands on parade,” he said.