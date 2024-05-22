Upholding consumer rights: Combating deceptive trade practices in Zimbabwe

Jack Murwisi, Correspondent

Zimbabwe has witnessed a concerning trend of unscrupulous businesses engaging in deceptive trade practices, much to the detriment of consumers. From selling underweight products to using tampered measuring equipment, these practices do not only undermine consumer confidence but also pose significant health and economic risks. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has rightfully sounded the alarm on these illicit activities and re-affirmed the Government’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights.

The Commerce and Consumer Affairs Department emphasised on adherence to the Trade Measures Act and the Consumer Protection Act underscores the gravity of the situation. These piece of legislation serve as crucial safeguards against exploitation and ensure that products are sold in prescribed quantities and are accurately labelled. The warning against the use of uncertified or tampered measuring equipment sends a clear message to traders that shortcuts and deceitful tactics will not be tolerated.

When essential goods are sold underweight or mislabelled, consumers face a double-edged dilemma that extends beyond mere financial losses. The repercussions of purchasing products that do not meet prescribed quantities or accurate labelling extend to potential health hazards, as consumers may unknowingly ingest compromised or adulterated items. For instance, consuming underweight food products may lead to inadequate nutrient intake, impacting individuals’ health and well-being, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Similarly, mislabelled pharmaceuticals pose grave risks, as incorrect dosages or ingredients can result in adverse reactions or treatment inefficacy, jeopardising patients’ health outcomes.

Moreover, the erosion of trust in the marketplace perpetuated by these deceptive practices undermines the fundamental consumer-business relationship. When consumers cannot rely on the accuracy and integrity of product information, their confidence in making informed purchasing decisions is compromised, leading to a breakdown in market trust. This erosion of trust not only damages individual consumer welfare but also has broader implications for economic stability and societal cohesion.

Therefore, addressing consumers’ concerns swiftly and effectively is not merely a matter of financial restitution but is also a critical step towards restoring faith in the marketplace and safeguarding public health and welfare.

The efforts of the Second Republic in promoting transparency and integrity in commerce are commendable. Through awareness campaigns and enforcement actions, the Government is actively working to create a level playing field where fair competition thrives and consumers are protected. However, challenges persist, particularly in sectors such as pharmacies, where non-compliance with regulations remains prevalent.

The Government’s pledge to revoke licences from offending businesses signifies a pro-active stance towards enforcing accountability and upholding regulatory standards in the marketplace. This commitment extends beyond mere rhetoric, demonstrating a tangible resolve to combat deceptive trade practices and protect consumer interests. By wielding the power to revoke licences, authorities assert their authority and establish a clear deterrent against future infractions. This deterrent effect is crucial in instilling a culture of compliance among businesses, compelling them to adhere to regulations or face severe consequences.

Moreover, the prospect of licence revocation serves as a powerful incentive for businesses to prioritise ethical conduct and uphold industry best practices. It underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a fair and transparent business environment where dishonest operators are swiftly identified and penalised.

Furthermore, the revocation of licences serves as a form of justice for consumers who have fallen victim to deceptive practices, offering them recourse and restitution for their grievances.

This pro-active approach to enforcement not only protects individual consumers but also bolsters confidence in the regulatory framework, fostering trust and stability in the marketplace. Ultimately, by holding businesses accountable for their actions and imposing meaningful sanctions for non-compliance, the Government reinforces the rule of law and ensures that the interests of consumers are safeguarded against exploitation and deceit.

The refusal of certain pharmacies to accept the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency and their persistent reliance on trading in USD despite regulatory measures underscores the urgent need for sustained and robust enforcement efforts by the Government. Despite the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 81A of 2024, which mandates businesses to use the official exchange rate, these non-compliant practices persist, posing significant challenges to the Government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and restore confidence in the local currency.

The reluctance of pharmacies to embrace ZiG and adhere to the official exchange rate not only undermines the Government’s monetary policy but also exacerbates currency volatility and perpetuates a climate of uncertainty in the market. This resistance to change reflects deep-rooted scepticism among businesses regarding the viability and stability of the local currency, highlighting the imperative for the government to address underlying issues of confidence and credibility.

While formal businesses can be held accountable through penalties and enforcement mechanisms, the informal sector presents a more intricate challenge. Informal traders, operating outside the purview of regulatory oversight, often evade compliance with currency regulations, exacerbating the prevalence of non-compliant practices in the marketplace. Moreover, the decentralised nature of the informal economy makes it inherently difficult to monitor and regulate, necessitating innovative strategies and concerted efforts by authorities to bring informal traders into compliance.

To ensure widespread acceptance of the local currency and prevent further erosion of consumer rights, the Government must adopt a multifaceted approach that combines rigorous enforcement measures with targeted interventions to address systemic barriers to compliance. This may involve enhancing regulatory capacity, investing in technology-enabled monitoring mechanisms and engaging in dialogue with stakeholders to foster buy-in and co-operation.

Additionally, efforts to promote financial literacy and awareness among consumers can empower individuals to make informed decisions and demand accountability from businesses. By equipping consumers with the knowledge and tools to navigate the marketplace, authorities can create a more transparent and equitable economic environment that safeguards consumer rights and fosters sustainable growth.

Fostering collaboration among Government agencies, industry stakeholders and civil society is imperative to tackle systemic challenges and ensure lasting progress in Zimbabwe’s marketplace. Prioritising consumer protection and unwavering adherence to the rule of law are pivotal in shaping a fair, transparent and a corruption-free economic landscape.

This concerted effort not only stimulates economic growth but also cultivates a sense of trust and confidence among stakeholders. Ultimately, by creating an environment where the interests of all parties are respected and upheld, Zimbabwe can nurture a thriving ecosystem conducive to sustainable development and prosperity for all.