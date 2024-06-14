Uplifting souls: Doit’s new singles champion prayer, self-assurance

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Zimbabwean Maskandi music outfit, Abafana BakaMzilikazi founder Keith “Doit” Nkomo, based in South Africa, is urging the public to embrace prayer and cultivate self-confidence through his latest musical offerings.

Doit recently released two singles: “Uyamangaza” off Splash Beat and a Maskandi track titled “Nkosisikeleli Africa”. Both tracks are available on his YouTube channel, Doit Abafana BakaMzilikazi TV.

Speaking about the singles, Doit expressed that they serve as a reminder for individuals to stay true to themselves and to appreciate the gift of life.

“In today’s society, where immoral behaviour seems rampant, it is crucial that we turn to prayer as a means of connecting with the divine. One doesn’t necessarily need to be in a church to commune with God; it can be done from anywhere,” Doit said.

“Furthermore, through these tracks, I aim to inspire people to pursue their aspirations and dreams without hesitation. I want to underscore the importance of self-confidence, as it is instrumental in achieving one’s goals,” he added. – @mthabisi_mthire