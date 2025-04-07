Upswing of activity in Gokwe

Blessings Chidakwa, Zimpapers Political Hub

WITH just 12 days to go before the April 18 Independence Day celebrations, the spotlight is on the sprawling district of Gokwe, nestled in the heart of the Midlands province.

As Gokwe prepares to host the grand national fete, preparations for the massive gathering have sparked major developmental strides across the district.

Roads, once bumpy and difficult to navigate, are being rehabilitated, making transportation easier for locals and visitors alike. Schools and clinics are receiving much-needed facelifts, and the region’s water and sanitation systems are being revitalised.

For a community that had long felt neglected, the hosting of the independence celebrations has proven to be a game-changer. In the Gokwe North district, educational institutions are experiencing revival. Schools like Nembudziya Secondary and Nyamuroro Primary are among the biggest beneficiaries, receiving massive infrastructure upgrades.

Nyamuroro High School will host the Children’s Party on April 17, while Nembudziya Government High School will host the Independence Day Gala.

The main celebrations will be held at Nembudziya Growth Point.

Service providers have accelerated works at the main venue, the Gokwe North Open Grounds, and impressive progress has been achieved in lawn-planting, terracing, construction of changing rooms, floodlight installation and construction of ablution blocks.

Nyamuroro High School is undergoing a vast makeover through the building of two ablution blocks and two learners’ hostels, both of which are almost complete.

At Nembudziya Government High School, the gala site, construction of one ablution block and two classroom blocks, a domestic science laboratory and a senior science laboratory have reached wall plate level, with roof fitting being the next phase.

According to Engineer Trevor Magwaza, the chief director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Government is funding the construction of several new buildings at Nembudziya High School.

“These include an administration block and several classrooms, which are rapidly nearing completion. The new dormitories are well on their way to completion, and the existing buildings are being spruced up for the occasion.

“The roofing materials arrived last week, signalling that the project is on track for completion ahead of time,” said Eng Magwaza.

Nembudziya High School deputy head Mrs Estheri Mbavha said for years, the community has been yearning for such improvements.

“We have always dreamed of having a state-of-the-art administration block at our school. We have waited for a long time for the dream to come true. We are grateful that Gokwe has been given the honour to host these Independence Day celebrations.”

The changes are not limited to education and infrastructure, as the business community in Gokwe has also felt the ripple effect of the celebrations.

Mutora Business Centre, a key commercial hub in the district, is buzzing with activity as businesses prepare to cater for the influx of visitors for the national event.

The palpable anticipation for April 18 is already manifesting in a tangible upswing of activity throughout local shops and markets in Gokwe district, a clear indicator of the economic vitality this event has unleashed.

A Gokwe resident, Mr Thabo Marurenza, said: “We are witnessing an encouraging influx of visitors to our area, breathing new energy into our community. More and more people are coming into our area as we get closer to April 18. The very thought of the atmosphere that will envelop Gokwe on April 18 sends shivers of excitement down my spine. It is truly going to be a momentous occasion that will leave everlasting memories.

“I feel that Gokwe has been divinely blessed and this blessing will leave a trail of prosperity and a positive impact for our beloved home.”

Zanu-PF Midlands province chairperson Cde Edison Chiherenge echoed the optimism, highlighting how the region is being transformed. “We are seeing roads being rehabilitated, schools installing solar-powered boreholes and other infrastructural projects. Gokwe will never be the same again,” he said.

The theme for this year’s independence celebrations, “Zim @45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”, reflects this commitment to inclusive development.

Presenting the Post-Cabinet Briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Independence Day celebrations will leave legacy projects that will have short-term and long-term impacts.

“Regarding legacy projects, Government has adopted short and long-term plans for the Midlands province in general, and Gokwe districts in particular. Long-term interventions include the ongoing rehabilitation of roads and related infrastructure under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

“The short-term interventions include the regravelling and surfacing of major feeder roads to and from Nembudziya Growth Point for completion prior to 17th April, 2025. A cumulative total of 129 boreholes have been drilled in Gokwe districts, with seven boreholes having been drilled at the venue site.”

He said to ensure efficient health delivery during and after the celebrations, multiple services have been mobilised.

“. . . 10 emergency health management teams; 10 ambulances; an air ambulance, and emergency kits. A VIP ward, isolation centre and 16 telemedicine centres . . . have been established. Construction of a mortuary and extension of a ward are already underway at Nembudziya Hospital,” he said.