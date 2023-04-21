URBAN CULTURE creator works from the heart

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz reporter

A Bulawayo creative has defied odds to establish his own clothing label ‘URBAN CULTURE.’

Proud Mbongeni Mlilo is popularly known by his work signature, Proud Mbosto, and at the age of 22, in 2018 established the clothing label.

Through the years, he has created a wide collection from T-shirts to Tracksuits, and “a range that is suitable for all seasons.”

“Well l wanted to create something of my own, something unique because when l design l will be portraying my emotions and the best way is to express them through fashion art. There is textile art and a collage which have been some of the techniques that I started out with to better my designs,” said Proud Mbosto.

He said he has infused his creative side with the Ama2k trends to set in a design that is suitable for all age ranges without side-lining any groups.

Proud Mbosto said that the Urban Culture brand is a freestyle product that can be worn with anything that balances one’s sense of styling as it also resembles character or personality.

“It’s also a combination of intellectual talent and a form of communication as one can showcase emotions through fashion,” he said.

The young designer is in a partnership with Khalifa from Apple connect and Doc miles photography.

He said he worked with DJ Zandimaz in 2021 and she is still in the picture supporting the brand.

“Fashion has become my daily bread, well I haven’t reached where I want to be but I have already shifted a few rocks and my dream seems to be one that I can fully achieve and I would also appreciate any sponsors and more support,” said Proud Mbosto.

Creativity never ceases; the designer has changed his logo to suit the environment and the trends over the years.

He said the first logo represented urban life and how swift the fashion trends change. Then the current logo caters mostly for the youth, to lure them in with the latest feisty, colourful trends.

“I did change my logo not the name because I felt it was old, we are moving in an era that is fast hence you have to be up to date with how certain styles draw in people. A unique logo means more business for you and people will be able to notice it even from far away, for example Apple. So, I also wanted to create something that stands out,” said Proud Mbosto.

The collection comes in bright colours and messages are scripted across it. They show the inclusion of technology as one of the styling processes.

“I have adopted technology and the use of software; however, I can’t give details because a good magician never tells his secret but l use mostly hi-tech stuff and these designs come from the heart. As l said, l would be expressing emotions and feelings. I give myself time and there are many redos before getting to the final part whereby am satisfied as the artist,” he said.

The Urban culture designer and owner said the label is his way to inspire the youth to stay away from drugs and even help those suffering from depression as the rate of suicide is increasing. [email protected]