Urban grooves artistes rock Bulawayo

The Winter Shutdown which was held in Bulawayo on Saturday evening was a resounding success with attendees spoilt with performances by urban grooves artistes, Trevor Dongo, Xtra Large, Sku and Pozee Younga97.

The event also served as a reunion party for the urban grooves artistes’ who rocked the airwaves in the early 2000s as they got to reminisce about the good old days.

The audience was taken back to the urban grooves era and at the same time, brought to the recent genres through performances by Mzoe 7 and DJs Mzoe and Zetfactor.

The first to perform was the energetic Mzoe 7 whose energy was on another level. Backed by dancers, Mzoe 7 had revellers eating from the palm of his hands.

Thereafter, the inseparable siblings Sku and Pozee took to the stage. Watching Sku perform, one would have sworn she was in her early 20s as she was very energetic. The exceptional dance moves and voice that she used to have back then, have not changed. With the help of Loxion Dance group, the duo’s performance was unmatched.

Trevor Dongo, a lovers’ musician then took over with his love ballads. His songs left lovers in the audience holding tight to each other and had the single ones singing along to the songs. It was a beautiful set to watch. Alongside Trevor Dongo an up-and-coming artiste who is being groomed by Dongo, Boi Sasha also rocked the crowd despite them not knowing his music.

Last to perform in the wee hours of the night were the Uriroja hit-makers, Xtra Large. They mesmerised audiences with their performance and left them shouting “We want more!”.

Generally, it was a great outing as people got to experience some of the yesteryear musicians performing live in the city. The artistes showed that times might have changed, but their music will never die.

Jordache Levendale, the new manager of The Boundary bar and restaurant said more events have been lined up at the venue.

“We have a lot of events lined up for the month of August starting with The Deck, an all-white affair. We’ll also host another big event dubbed ‘August Shellings+Fudu Festival’ in two weeks’ time,” Levendale said. – @TashaMutsiba