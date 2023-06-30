Urgent help for an injured spine

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

Isiah Manyurure 40, a Pumula surburb resident in Bulawayo is appealing for US$2 300 to enable his critically injured brother to undergo a spinal surgery at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH).

Isiahs’s brother Moses Manyurure, is 26-year-old and lives in Mberengwa, broke his spinal cord after a mine shaft collapse in Mutekedza.

The incident occurred on June 2 at an illegal mine in Mutekedza and he was later admitted at UBH on June 3.

In an interview, Isiah said they were appealing for help for his sibling to undergo surgery to fix his spinal injury.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to lend a hand for my brother’s surgery, if possible, I cannot raise the money alone, it is very difficult for me to cope with the situation.”

Narrating how his brother, Moses, got injured, Isiah said he was mining for gold.

“He was with his two friends inside the mine shaft before the incident happened, when they saw that the shaft was about to collapse, they all ran toward the exit, his friends in front of him managed to get out, and the shaft collapsed when he was about to get out,” said Isiah.

“My brother got admitted to the hospital, after a terrible incident that left him in a critical state where he cannot walk because his back got injured. Moses was a self-employed man who got his income through gold panning in Mutekedza unfortunately on June 2 things did not go out well for him,” he added.

Isiah said when his brother underwent an X-ray, the results were that he broke his spinal cord.

“When he was admitted at UBH, we then received x-ray results that his lower part of the spinal cord was broken and this has restricted him from doing his basic chores, which really pains me,” Isiah said.

According to a document given to Isiah by Moses from the doctors, the medical sundries, supplies and medical instruments needed for Moses to undergo his surgery include rods and screws, spine set, and sundries which all add up to US$2 300 for the whole operation process.

“Rods and screws will cost $1 400, spine set US$600, Sundries US$ 300, which will all result in a total price of US$2 300,” according to the doctor’s quotation.

He said Well-wishers can contact him on 071 681 1372.