URL introduces cooking oil dispensers in shops

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

Diversified agro-processing company, United Refineries Limited (URL), has introduced cooking oil dispensers in major retail outlets in Bulawayo to reduce plastic waste and lower product prices.

The Bulawayo-based company’s primary production is cooking oil, with key ingredients being soya bean and cotton seed.

URL also manufactures mealie-meal under the Unity brand, washing bar and Image bathing soap.

URL’s CEO, Mr Busisa Moyo, highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability by reducing plastic waste, a sentiment echoed by the company’s marketing manager, Mr Wellington Mberengwani.

The introduction of oil dispensing machines aims to provide cost-effective oil solutions while promoting environmental conservation.

The oil dispensers allow customers to reuse their containers and refill oil, eliminating packaging costs and contributing to a greener environment.

These dispensers are already operational in the market, available at select outlets in Bulawayo with plans for future expansion.

“Just as the CEO said, we are going green and as a leading manufacturer in the oil industry, we have come up with oil dispensing machines.

“Not only does this bring cheaper oil to our customers, but it also saves the environment by reducing plastic waste.

“So, by producing more plastics and throwing away more plastics, we have come with a dispenser, which allows our customers to re-use their bottles and refill oil,” he said.

The Government is actively promoting a circular economy to enhance plastic waste management, recycling and sustainability.

Efforts to increase recycling rates and invest in waste management infrastructure are crucial in mitigating the environmental impact of poor waste management practices, a significant factor in climate change.