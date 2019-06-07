US ambassador flees teargas at Malawi election protest

The Chronicle

The US ambassador to Malawi was on Thursday forced to hurriedly leave the main opposition party’s headquarters as police fired teargas at protests outside over alleged election fraud, she told AFP.

Supporters of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had gathered in the capital Lilongwe in an ongoing protest campaign after the May 21 presidential election, which their leader Lazarus Chakwera narrowly lost. “It was my farewell call and I was saying thank you for the friendship and for the important role that he has done for Malawi over the four-and-a-half years I have been in Malawi,” ambassador Virginia Palmer said. 

“Just as we finished the meeting, apparently rocks were thrown and the police responded with teargas.

After being sworn-in on Tuesday, Malawi President Peter Mutharika was inaugurated at a sports stadium in the commercial capital Blantyre.

“There was teargas flying around, but my security people came and we proceeded out without incident.”

MCP activists allege that Chakwera was robbed of victory in the election, which an official count showed he lost by just 159 000 votes. — AFP

