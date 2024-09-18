US Ambassador Pamela Tremont Tours Mpilo Hospital’s HIV Laboratory in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

US Ambassador Pamela Tremont is in Bulawayo today where she toured the Mpilo Hospital Central HIV Laboratory equipped through US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme.

The laboratory capacitates the hospital to increase viral load testing for people living with HIV.

While the laboratory was mainly used for HIV viral load testing it became handy during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe has partnered the United States to enhance access to health care.

Through monitoring viral load, the hospital can better improve the health care of patients living with HIV.

Amb Tremont has expressed excitement about being in Bulawayo on official business.

“I’m very happy to be in Bulawayo. This is my first trip outside Harare since I arrived almost three months ago. Bulawayo is a very important city in Zimbabwe and I’m happy to be here first and visit some of the important collaboration projects that we have in this region and the city,” said Amb Tremont.

She said the US government extends US$200 million to support laboratory systems in the country to enhance health delivery.

“Supporting laboratories is a key component of that, testing for viral load for people whose treatment may be failing and also for the critical 95-95-95 goals that we have reached together and critical towards achieving the 2030 goal of ending HIV as a health crisis,” she said.

“We are proud to have this cooperation and we are impressed by the more than 10 000 viral load tests that this laboratory does every month for 80 percent of the people who need these tests.”

Amb Tremont is expected to visit some of the Embassy sponsored projects within the region including Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe girls and women (DREAMS) programme.

She will also visit Amagugu International Heritage Centre where she will observe the awarding of beautiful homes awards.