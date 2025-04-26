US Ambassador signals future arts backing

Mbulelo Mpofu

A sense of unease has settled over Bulawayo’s creative sector, where artworks and lively performances are central to its cultural identity. The freeze on nearly all foreign aid, enacted two months ago by US President Donald Trump’s executive order, has caused widespread anxiety in Africa, a continent heavily reliant on American aid. The concerning impact of the “America First” policy is now being felt acutely, particularly by Zimbabwe’s artistic community, which has historically depended on US backing to flourish.

Amid this backdrop, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, took centre stage at the Natural History Museum during the Fulbright Scholar Annual Address, where she provided clarity on the future of US foreign aid and its impact on the artistic and cultural landscape.

The event featured a compelling presentation by Dr Jennifer Kyker, an Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology from the University of Rochester, who showcased digitised long-lost photographs by the late renowned Zimbabwean photographer, Chicago Dzviti.

In a candid exclusive interview with Saturday Leisure, Ambassador Tremont reassured creatives that while US support is undergoing a transformation, assistance for creative work continues — at least for now.

“Under our new administration, we are shifting more from an assistance-based relationship to one based on partnership. Some of our assistance programmes are still continuing, especially the life-saving programmes such as providing HIV medication and emergency food assistance. The vast majority of our cultural programmes are continuing, for now,” she said.

However, she tempered this optimism with a note of caution, highlighting the uncertainty that lies ahead.

“Now, the caveat to all of that is that our programmes are still under review. We have about six more months left of this school year, so we don’t know yet what comes in the forthcoming year. But at the moment, we are still getting a lot of mileage out of our support for creatives and for our exchange programmes,” she said.

As Zimbabwe’s creative sector grapples with the looming threat of funding cuts, voices from the arts community echo the sense of urgency. With funding sources drying up, many artists fear a potential collapse of the vibrant cultural scene that has flourished through international collaboration. Notably, the US has been a steadfast benefactor of diverse arts programmes across Africa.

Last year, local hip-hop artiste Tafadzwa “Asaph Afrika” Tarukwana had the honour of representing Zimbabwe at the Next Level Global event, a cross-cultural creative exchange organised by the US Department of State and the Meridian International Centre.

On a brighter note, the US Embassy in Zimbabwe showcased its commitment to cultural exchange by collaborating with the British Council to host the second edition of the “Bulawayo Creative Showcase” at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo yesterday (Friday).

This event, a celebration of artistry and innovation, featured a stellar line-up of performers, including returning artist Indigo Saint, Charles Mahlaba, Brintz, Noluntu J, Novuyo Seagirl, Kyla Blac, Kereng, Lemmzy Beats, Asaph Afrika, and MJ Sings.

Ambassador Tremont, enjoying her first ZITF after her assumption of her diplomatic duty in Zimbabwe, said she has a soft spot for Matabeleland, particularly Bulawayo and the Matobo Hills area where she cycled with Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, to keep fit and discuss investment opportunities in the tourism landscape.

Last year, she spearheaded the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) to ensure rock art at the Matobo area is preserved for posterity’s sake, a sure testament to her dedication to the country’s artistic and cultural scene.

