US Election results 2020 LIVE: Biden closing in on victory as armed Trump fans cause chaos

Bookies now give Biden an 86% chance of being the next US President with tensions rising as armed Trump fans gathered outside an election count in Arizona, where their man is trailing

Joe Biden is on the cusp of becoming the next US President, as armed Trump fans caused unrest outside an election centre in Arizona.

Bookies now have Biden – who last night called for unity and said he was confident of winning – with an 86% chance of taking over the White House.

Ugly scenes broke out overnight in Arizona, where Biden is ahead but with a shrinking majority.

A desperate Trump campaign has been filing lawsuits in several states as his path to reelection narrows.

Trump is currently ahead in Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, but his lead is becoming perilous as votes are counted from the metropolitan areas which are heavily Democratic.

States still counting: