US removes 17 Zimbabweans from illegal sanctions list

13 Dec, 2022 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
US removes 17 Zimbabweans from illegal sanctions list The United States Capitol Building

The Chronicle

Temba Dube, Online News Editor

THE United States government has today removed 17 Zimbabweans from the illegal sanctions list while adding four people and two companies, as the clarion call for total and unconditional removal of the illegitimate embargoes grows louder every day.

The sanctions are illegal and unjustified because they violate Article 41 of the United Nations Charter, which states that sanctions can only be decided on by the UN Security Council.

In other words, individual countries cannot unilaterally decide to impose them on other sovereign States.

In its resolution 39/210 of 18 December 1984, the UN General Assembly called on developed countries to “refrain from threatening or applying trade restrictions, blockades, embargoes and other economic sanctions, incompatible with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and in violation of undertakings contracted multilaterally or bilaterally, against developing countries as a form of political and economic coercion which affects their economic, political and social development.”

In response to the country’s successful Land Reform Programme that reversed unfair land distribution which favoured a handful of white settlers against millions of native Zimbabweans, the US imposed sanctions under the so-called Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) of 2001.

The European Union (EU) also introduced its own sanctions in February 2002.

According to a 2020 Sadc report, it is estimated that Zimbabwe has lost well over US$42 billion in revenue over 19 years because of the sanctions.

This includes lost bilateral donor support estimated at US$4.5 billion annually since 2001, US$12 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and African Development Bank, commercial loans of US$18 billion and a GDP reduction of US$21 billion.

This has severely impacted on economic and infrastructural growth in the country.

World leaders have of late used international forums to condemn the illegal restrictions that include the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly that was held in September 2022. African leaders spoke emphatically against the unjustified sanctions which they said were hurting the entire region.

Below, according to a Press release from the US government, is a list of the people who have been removed from the list and those who were added.

Delistings:

  1. BUKA, Flora
  2. CHAPFIKA, David
  3. CHIHOTA, Phineas
  4. CHIMUTENGWENDE; Chenhamo Chakezha Chen;
  5. DAMASANE, Abigail
  6. GONO, Hellin Mushanyuri
  7. GUMBO, Aleck Rugare Ngidi
  8. CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai,
  9. CHOMBO, Ignatius Morgan
  10. MUTIWEKUZIVA, Kenneth Keparadza
  11. SIBANDA, Levy
  12. GOCHE, Nicholas Tasunungurwa;
  13. LANGA, Andrew;
  14. MACHAYA, Jaison Max Kokerai;
  15. MARUMAHOKO, Rueben,
  16. MURERWA, Herbert Muchemwa;
  17. MURERWA, Ruth Chipo,

Additions

Individuals

MPUNGA, Sandra

MAGWIZI, Nqobile

CHIMUKA, Obey

MNANGAGWA Jr., Emmerson

 

Entities

Fossil Agro

Fossil Contracting

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting