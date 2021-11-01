US singer, SA rapper endorse Njube boy

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

American singer Ne-Yo, South African rappers MarazA and Emtee as well as actress Dawn Thandeka King, have endorsed Bulawayo-born, South Africa-based rapper Tojey Blox who has made a name in the hip-hop industry.

Born 21 years ago in a Christian family which boasts of a rich musical background, Tojey Blox came out of the blocks to emerge as one of the most-talked-about rappers in a foreign land.

This year seems to be the peak of Tojey’s success as he has been nominated and is in the running to win a trifecta of gongs in neighbouring South Africa’s music awards for youths with amazing talent.

“This year, I got nominated three times in South Africa for Hip Hop Artist Of The Year (011 Awards), Best Upcoming Artist (Youth Mama21 Awards) and Best Hustler (Gama21 Awards). I feel excited over these nominations as they show how hard I worked over the years,” said Tojey Blox.

From Innora’s home studio in Njube’s G-Square to the land of opportunity in America, Tojey Blox’s sound has kicked down doors and two of his songs Power and Run have made it to the international music scene.

Chronicle Showbiz is in possession of conversations between the Miss Independent hit-maker Ne-Yo and Tojey Blox. During the conversation Ne-Yo thanks Tojey Blox for reaching out to him.

In pure Emtee fashion, Tojey also dedicated a song to a South African celebrity last year. On the song, You’re appreciated MaNgcobo, the rapper poured his heart out to King, adoring how inspirational MaNgcobo is and it was only a matter of time before the Uzalo actress would react to it and reach out.

Tojey Blox will never forget July 3, 2020 as he got the chance to chat with MaNgcobo on her Instagram programme dubbed, “Conversations with Dawn Thandeka King”.

Tojey Blox’s music career started in 2013 while at Helemu Primary School when he was part of a group called Top Fellas. Little did he know that one day, the name would be prophetic and spell his ascent in the music industry.

“Growing up, I loved music and together with my friends, we formed a group where we used to produce musical instruments. This was just the beginning as I took this passion to another level.

“I started free-styling with my other crew members as I wanted to become a rapper someday,” said Tojey.

In 2015, Tojey did his first performance at Njube High School during the Culture Day celebrations. During the same year, he recorded songs using his mobile phone and cleverly, he used his headphones as the microphone. It was a while later when the rapper was introduced to a computer programme called “Virtual DJ” which helped him learn how to properly mix his breaking beats with his vocals.

In the following year, Tojey’s brother Innora established a recording label that gave the young star an opportunity to record his music.

In 2017, he announced himself to the world via the Worldwide Movement EP where he collaborated with American artists and some local singers. During the same year, Tojey performed at the ZITF where he sang his song Hundred dreams which made waves on the internet and attracted the attention of some international singers.

Tojey then performed at the Let Them Trust Festival which was held in Harare and shared a stage with some recognised artistes in Zimbabwe including Ammara Brown, Tammy Moyo, Jah Signal and Nutty O in 2018.

These kind of performances served as a springboard to stardom for Tojey.

In 2019, Tojey Blox got a chance to perform in Eastern Cape, South Africa. 2020 proved to be his busiest year musically as he launched visuals for his song “Power” that were played on DStv and Cape Town TV. .

Tojey Blox whose discography includes albums Pothole WRLD, New Kid From Africa, Worldwide Movement EP, tracks like iMessage, Congratulations, Thankful (featuring Innora) and Stresses has promised a fifth studio album next year saying it will have surprise collaborations. – @eMKlass_49