US warns of terror attacks in South Africa… large gatherings discouraged this weekend

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE United States of America has warned of possible terrorist attacks in the neighbouring South Africa over the coming weekend.

It said terrorists are targeting large gatherings and discouraged converging of large groups.

In a statement on Wednesday, US Embassy in South Africa said the potential terrorists might attack areas around Sandton in Johannesburg.

“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa on 29 October 2022,” read the statement.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack. The U.S Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend 29-30 October 2022.”

South Africa’s Presidency said it had noted the terror alert by the United States and will continue to monitor any possible threats.

It said US warning was part of America standard communication to its citizens who might be resident in foreign nations.

The Presidency said South Africa’s security forces were executing the mandate to ensure safety of members of the public.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty,” said the Presidency.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide relevant updates.

“Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat,” it said.

South Africa is also home to hundreds of Zimbabweans.

[email protected]