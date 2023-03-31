US-Zim collabo after Ne-Yo’s SoundCloud Playlist

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL rapper Tojey Blox might be closing in on his dream collaboration with American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo after joining forces with California-based American artiste Parish Walker (real name Taylor Brown) after Walker’s song was featured on Ne-Yo’s SoundCloud Playlist.

Two weeks ago, the duo released their upbeat song Unlimited.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from her base in Ontario, Parish Walker claimed her collaboration with Tojey Blox was predestined.

“I had a song that was featured on Ne-Yo’s SoundCloud playlist. I got to know Tojey Blox through his music which was played on local radio stations and upon contacting him, we clicked right away.

We loved each other’s sound and immediately wanted to collaborate, but conflicting schedules always got in our way. Thankfully, we were finally able to make it happen!

“I reached out to Tojey with this song idea for my upcoming project and he got back to me so promptly. I think we both just wanted to spread inspiration and hope with this piece,” Walker said.

The songstress with a Contralto-Mezzo-soprano vocal range majors in the R&B, Indie, and Alternative Rock genres. She has in the past released songs which include Alive, Not Sorry, Boy Meets Girl, and The Lady With a Crown.

She thinks that cross-cultural collaborations are essential for the development of the music industry.

“I think it’s extremely important for artistes to merge ideas across different cultures because it creates a greater impact, not only on our audience but on us as artistes.

It’s a great way to keep our art out of the box and expand to new horizons. Most importantly, you get to share and learn.

“The song, Unlimited to me means preserving with no limits to the amount of success that can come our way if we keep going with God’s plan for us. No amount of opposers or negative thoughts can stop what is destined to be so one must keep the faith even through trials.

“We are tested the most when we begin to really go after what we want,” said Walker.

An elated Tojey Blox who delivered a verse in IsiNdebele on the song said it was a deliberate move to share the language with his fans in America.

“I’m honoured to be part of this project that cuts across the cultural divide. The collaboration afforded me the opportunity to take IsiNdebele to America where they usually listen to my English songs. Merging experiences from two different settings was special,” said the Power hit-maker.

The Njube-based rapper has made it clear that he wants a collaboration with Ne-Yo and his project with Parish Walker might be the opening he has always yearned for. — @MbuleloMpofu