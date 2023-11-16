US$1.4 million project to boost Hwange National Park marketing

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S giant game park, the Hwange National Park is undergoing a massive facelift with the construction of a US$1.4 million one-stop entrance pavilion at the main gate.

The project is being funded through a 25-year lease between Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (Ifaw), which set aside US$50 million to be rolled over 25 years.

Established in 1928 and covering 14,600 square kilometres in Matabeleland North, Hwange National Park is the largest game park in Zimbabwe and the second biggest in Sadc after Kruger National Park.

It is home to more than 400 bird species and 100 mammals including the Big Five and is the country’s tourism drawcard as tourists who visit Victoria Falls also proceed to Hwange for game drives.

However, there have been concerns about the lack of proper marketing for the game sanctuary with the absence of an entrance gate being one of the shortfalls.

Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Management Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu presided over the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an entrance pavilion to mark the effective start of the project.

The pavilion will have a high-security checkpoint facility with a smart technology camera system to fortify efforts to prevent illegal hunting and trafficking of wildlife products, a visitor centre, tourism office, a car park, housing for wildlife rangers, cultural centre, and other facilities.

Already, the foundation for the structure has been dug and footing put in place near the railway line on the edge of the game park and forestry land.

Ifaw has poured in US$3 million and this has helped build a new camp in Makona and rehabilitated 90km of road to the new camp near Tsholotsho, upgraded a veterinary laboratory at Mtshibi Camp, acquired service vehicles, built rangers accommodation and other provisions as well as rehabilitating the Nyamandlovu Pan.

The Government contracted Mak Bokano, a local company to do the construction and its project manager engineer Remembrance Guchari said the project will be completed in June next year.

“After this groundbreaking, full construction will start and we will use local labour. We have engaged local chiefs through the local authority to get local people,” he said.

“As we enter the construction phase, I don’t have doubt the expected delivery will be met.”

Minister Ndlovu said the project will sustain Zimbabwe, and Matabeleland North in particular, as a leader in nature conservation.

He said Hwange National Park is an open ecosystem and the human footprint makes it a complex landscape to manage and requires strategic partnership support to achieve conservation goals for people and nature.

“I cannot overemphasise the need for collective action to achieve win-win scenarios for nature and people facing the brunt of living with wildlife. Ifaw came in at the right time when the conservation sector was ailing with wounds of Covid-19 and since the signing of the agreement between Zimparks and Ifaw in 2019, the Hwange National Park has received the much-needed technical, financial, and material support whose monetary value is now close to US$3 million,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of the Zimparks-Ifaw conservation partnership for the great work accomplished. The intended infrastructural development of a state–of-the-art one-stop access pavilion will enhance the conservation and management of Hwange National Park to sustain the desired state of the wilderness qualities and the resource values for the benefit of the present and future generations.”

Ifaw country director Mrs Alleta Nyahuye has said the project is part of many by Ifaw through its room-to-roam initiative, and Matabeleland North is the biggest beneficiary in Zimbabwe.

The province has several other projects including nutritional gardens developed by Ifaw.

Zimparks director general Dr Fulton Mangwanya said wildlife conservation goes beyond just conservation and must positively contribute to social development by contributing to community needs.