US$1.5 million Government funded water pumps installed to improve Bulawayo water situation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City councillors, Government officials and members of the media are today set to witness the installation of water pumps and accessories at Umzingwane and Insukamini pump stations.

The installations are wholly funded by the Government and according to the City’s director of Engineering and Sanitation, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, treasury released USD $1,5 million as part of the short term water mitigation measures by the local authority.

The old pumps being replaced were installed in1957.

The city is facing its worst water crisis in years with Mayor Councillor David Coltart telling the touring party that as of today, the city’s water supply dams were at 32 percent of their holding capacity