US$10 000 ‘bid’ for Nyandoro’s soccer jersey

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Esrom Nyandoro football memorabilia auction have pegged the minimum opening bid of US$10 000 for the legendary former Warriors’ captain’s number 3 jersey he wore in the Afcon opening match against Egypt in 2004 .

Zimbabwe made their maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations Cup finals under the guidance of veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa in that year.

The starting line-up had Energy Murambadoro, Dumisani Mpofu, Dazy Kapenya, Kaitano Tembo, Charles Yohane, George Mbwando, Esrom Nyandoro, Lazarus Muhoni, Tinashe Nengomasha, Agent Sawu and Peter Ndlovu.

The Warriors lost 2-1 to the Pharaohs despite drawing first blood through a Ndlovu goal in the 46th minute.

Nyandoro said the boots he wore when Zimbabwe beat Ghana 2-1 in the last match at the same tournament would also go under the hammer. Had the Warriors scored a third goal, they would have qualified for the quarter-finals.

The auction, set to be conducted via Nyandoro’s Instagram page, will be held on Monday next week from 8pm and will feature Nyandoro himself, Tapiwa Virima, Vimbai Musvaburi and former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma.

Also set to be auctioned will be Nyandoro’s Mamelodi Sundowns jerseys and boots that will be sold to the general public where each bidder is expected to pay R1 000 participation fee.

A maximum of 200 participants will be allowed.

Spokesperson for the auction organisers Musvaburi said the Warriors’ jersey auction will be by invitation and participation fee is US$1 000.

“We are all ready and those that want to take part can get in touch through the following numbers 0786129755 or 0782339671 where they will be duly assisted,” said Musvaburi.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport this week, the soft spoken Nyandoro said he wasn’t worried much about how much will be raised through the auction, but was primarily concerned about objectives behind the initiative.