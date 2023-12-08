US$10 000 Queens International pool playing format revealed

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

A DOUBLE elimination, winners bracket race to nine and losers’ bracket race to seven, is the playing format that is going to be used in the second edition of the Queens International Blackball Pool Tournament that starts this evening.

The three-day event is going to be staged at Queens Sports Club where over 150 players from different countries including Zimbabwe, Uganda, Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Eswatini, and Malawi will carry their cue sticks all in a bid to outdo each other in men and women’s categories.

“Simply put, the double-elimination format means a player has two chances of survival. If a player does lose for the first time he or she will have a chance to play again in the losers’ bracket. And if that player keeps winning in the losers’ bracket he or she can go all the way to the final. However, if the player also loses in the losers’ bracket they will be out of the competition,” said Queens Academy vice president Archie Scholtz ahead of a contest that is set to feature 120 men and 32 women.

In hosting the tournament for the second time in a row, Queens Pool Academy is being sponsored by Ultra Foods, Chicken Inn, Early Ashes, and Remington Gold.

The academy also has Dziko Games International, Mutare-based MaSports Kuvanhu, and Harare-based UnderInspection and Max Pool Academy as their partners.

The contest’s opening ceremony, draw and women’s first-round matches will be held tonight at Queens Sports Club.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) and Bulawayo Pool Association (BPA) has a total prize money of close to US$10 000.

Scholtz said in the men’s category the overall winner will pocket US$3 000 and the first runner-up will go home with US$1 500.

The third and fourth best players will get US$1 000 and US$600 respectively.

Players that will come out on position five to eight will receive US$120 each.

In the women’s category, the winner will receive US$1 000 while the second-best player will get US$500.

The second runner-up and the player that will come out on number four will be rewarded with US$250 and US$150 respectively.

Those that will come out on numbers five to eight will go home with US$50 each.

Last year, celebrated South Africa’s Jeremiah Naidoo was the overall winner.

Naidoo won the final 9-2 against Zambia’s Derick Nyathi to lift the coveted trophy and take home the prize money of US$2 000.

Losing the final meant Nyathi went away with US$1 000 and was followed by Tinashe Mzamo from South Africa who got US$700. Zimbabwe’s Stanley Marko finished fourth and pocketed US$400.

