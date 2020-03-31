US$100 000 eludes Family Voices

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Family Voices who were Zimbabwe’s remaining representatives on the Amazing Voices competition, were eliminated on Sunday, a week before the end of the show.

The group from Bulawayo which made top four said they were naturally heartbroken especially considering that they were close to winning the US$100 000 prize money.

The competition, taking place in Johannesburg and broadcast on Zambezi Magic and Mzansi Magic on Sundays at 5PM, seeks to unearth singing talent from the continent. Kenya’s Wanavokali and South Africa’s Simply Six and Africa Rise are the ones left and will be battling out for the top prize this coming Sunday.

It was not all gloom as Family Voices said they were grateful for the opportunity that they were given by Old Mutual to represent the country at the regional competition. They said because of their participation in the competition they met a lot of industry experts and exchanged contacts.

The five-member group comprising of Ronald “Stone” Magigwani, Bobby James Odendaal, Tinashe Chitsaka, Melusi Sibanda, Nkanyiso Gumbo and Ngonidzashe Musiniwa said they were not discouraged as they believe they fulfilled God’s mandate by being in the competition.

“When we were told that we were not going through to the next round, it was heartbreaking, but we told ourselves that we serve a greater God who always has a plan for us.

“So we took this as a stepping stone ahead of what He has in store for us,” said group spokesperson Odendaal.

He said they benefited a lot from the show and also got to know each other better.

“We learnt a lot about ourselves as a team, how much of a strong force we are, even under pressure. We’re an a capella group but at the competition, we learnt to incorporate instruments, something we will also adopt going forward.

“Generally, we learnt that you should be ready to adjust to situations at any given time.”

During their stint on the show, Odendaal said what kept them going was their passion to represent Zimbabwe to the best of their capabilities.

“From the beginning the nerves took the reins, especially because this was an African competition. We didn’t want to make any mistakes though we made a few as we were conscious of what this meant to us and above all, what it meant to our country.

“The competition was stiff from the onset (provincial auditions) as our country is very gifted so when we were chosen to represent the country, the pressure intensified,” said Odendaal.

He said because competition was stiff, they had sleepless nights trying to find ways to outwit other groups.

“We’ve represented Zimbabwe on many different platforms before, but this time around, it was different because it was a competition. In South Africa the competition was stiff, we had many sleepless nights all in attempt to perfect our craft and push through the competition.

“It wasn’t easy, but we thank God for His grace and allowing us to go further in the competition.”

Each Sunday, Zimbabweans back home would tune into the show to support their three groups, Rhema, Focus Acapella and Family Voices. Odendaal said they were grateful for this support as it kept them going.

“Although we bowed out just before the final lap, we’re thankful for the support from home and everyone who has always supported Family Voices.”

The group which was pioneered by Idols Africa winner Eric Moyo and former Joyous Celebration member, Mkhululi Bhebhe, certainly has a bright future.