US$100m supply dam for Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is set to construct a US$100 million new water supply dam Glass Block in Insiza District in Matabeleland South as part of its short-to-medium-term solution to address the perennial water crisis in the city.

This emerged during a media tour of the city’s supply dams last Friday.

Glass Block Dam is a proposed reservoir on the Umzingwane River with a capacity of 14 million cubic metres. The construction works of the Glass Block Dam, which includes a 41km pipeline connecting to the Lower Ncema Dam, would take 30 months to complete.

Private investors have proposed to construct the dam as an alternative water source, adding to the city’s six supply dams-Inyankuni, Mtshabezi, Insiza, Lower Ncema, Umzingwane, and Upper Ncema.

Insiza Dam was the last to be constructed in 1975 just a year after the construction of the Upper Ncema dam. Inyankuni, the city’s largest dam with a carrying capacity of 80 million cubic metres, was constructed in 1965. Umzingwane was built in 1956 with Lower Ncema the city’s oldest dam having been constructed in 1943.

At the moment the dams have a combined capacity of 45,19 percent of water supplies with Mtshabezi Dam at 74,51 percent, Insiza (60,07 percent), Lower Ncema (31,72 percent), Upper Ncema (22,35 percent,) Inyankuni (32,93 percent) and Umzingwane (4,5 percent)

In an interview after the media tour, the chairperson of the City’s Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu said the short-to-medium term plans entail the construction of the Glass Block Dam, and expanding the Inyankuni booster pump station by increasing the pipeline’s carrying capacity from 17 mega litres per day to about 25 mega litres.

“We have come up with the idea to construct Glass Block Dam which will provide about 20 percent of the city’s water requirements. This dam will be constructed at the same time with the laying of pipelines to feed into Lower Ncema, and Bulawayo will have enough water in the short and medium term.”

Cllr Ndlovu said they have since completed feasibility studies.

“We have private players which include banks that are committed to funding this project, and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will work with the council to make sure the dam is constructed,” he said.

Cllr Ndlovu said in the next full council meeting, they expect councillors to pass a resolution to pave the way for the construction of Glass Block Dam.

Ward 26 Cllr Mpumelelo Moyo who also chairs the finance committee, said the proposed dam is an alternative water solution for Bulawayo residents.

“The city is pressed with water shortages, and we need to focus more on research and new technologies to avail alternative water sources. We want to hear more about having new dams, and pipelines being built to improve the water supply,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has already set up a 20-member Bulawayo Water Technical Committee whose task is to oversee the rapid improvement of water and sanitation services in the city over a 100-day period.

The committee is chaired by the former chair and dean in the faculty of engineering at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Dr Annatoria Chinyama.

Members are drawn from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, water engineers from Zinwa, Bulawayo City Council, public health practitioners, the Environment Management Agency (EMA) and members of the academia.

Bulawayo residents continue to endure prolonged water cuts, sometimes more than a week in some suburbs at a time when some parts of the country are experiencing an outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea.

The situation is worsened by the vandalism of transformers and boreholes at Epping Forest and Nyamandlovu, which reduced the pumping capacity from 20 ML to 4 ML a day. This has affected 60 000 residents who rely on water from the aquifer.

The vandalism of electricity and water infrastructure has been described as a national security threat, and last year the Government set up an inter-ministerial committee to find a lasting solution to the problem.