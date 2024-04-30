US$15K raised in Midlands Minister’s ball charity event

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube will today start distributing food and other donations to the underprivileged across the province.

Minister Ncube facilitated the Minister’s Ball event on Independence Day eve which raised US$15 000 through donations from individuals, business community, companies and various other intuitions from the province.

Minister Ncube told patrons during the event that it was everyone’s duty to look after the underprivileged in the province.

“This is a charity event where we are looking forward to raising funds which we will distribute to the underprivileged in the province. We will target hospitals, children’s and old people’s homes and other places where there are underprivileged people. As we celebrate our independence, we should do so with the underprivileged members of our society in mind,” he said.

According to his schedule, Minister Ncube will start by the distribution of mealie-meal to various institutions in Gweru before moving to Gokwe South where he will handover mealie-meal and other goods to prisons, hospitals and Muyambi Children’s Home among other places.