US$18m Bulawayo students’ complex commissioned

Nust Chancellor President Mnangagwa is joined for a photoshoot by the Public Service Commissions (PSC) chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Frederick Shava and an official from Nust after the commissioning of the Bulawayo Students Accommodation City in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday officially commissioned the Bulawayo Students Accommodation City Complex, a state-of-the-art facility valued at US$18,5 million.

The President hailed the project as a successful illustration of the benefits of strategic collaboration between the public and private sector towards infrastructure development.

The construction of the facility in Matsheumhlope suburb was accomplished in record time with 516 rooms designed to accommodate two students each, thus accommodating a total of 1 032 students.

The project was completed by a consortium, led by the Public Service Pension Fund, with co-investors including Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Motor Industry Pension Fund, Zimnat Nominees, and the Old Mutual Local Pension Fund.

Upon completion, the complex immediately began housing students from various tertiary institutions in July last year, with particular attention given to National University of Science and Technology (Nust) students who had suffered from an acute lack of accommodation.

It is expected that the model will be replicated in other cities hosting universities, with Lupane State University (LSU) earmarked as the second beneficiary.

President Mnangagwa praised the project as an excellent demonstration of how partnerships between public and private sectors can deliver high-quality infrastructure and services to benefit all stakeholders.

“These remain an essential pathway to the growth and modernisation of our nation.

“To date, the milestones being realised in our country are a testament to the benefits of co-operation, shared expertise and innovation in delivering quality services and infrastructure for our citizens,” he told delegates who witnessed the commissioning event.

“This project is yet another towering example of how collaboration between Government and other institutions can drive impactful results.

“I applaud the shared commitment of various stakeholders to play their part in our quest to transform university living spaces through the construction of complementary halls of residence for students.”

President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of effective management of the Public Service Pension Fund. He said by combining governmental oversight and the financial flexibility of the private sector, the initiative is poised to tackle the immediate needs of society.

The President recognised that complex societal issues require innovative and forward-thinking strategies, and the Second Republic is committed to developing multifaceted solutions that incorporate cutting-edge technology to address both current and future challenges.

“The expansive investments we are seeing across the country in the construction sector and the built environment reflect our determination to ensure that national development is inclusive, forward-looking and results in a higher quality of life, including in working and living spaces,” said the President.

“Further, modern housing and commercial spaces not only provide essential amenities but also create employment and empowerment opportunities, thereby stimulating local business.”

President Mnangagwa highlighted the vital importance of infrastructure development in bolstering economic competitiveness and enhancing living standards.

He affirmed that the Public Service Pension Fund is playing a crucial role in driving long-term economic growth and providing social welfare for both government employees and citizens.

The President stressed that these initiatives are generating wealth and national assets, while also reducing the pension burden on the Treasury.

“Total assets, which the Pension Fund has accrued must give impetus for the broadening of the investment portfolio, including in areas such as smart energy technologies, climate mitigation and risk reduction, low-cost housing, health, education and financial services among others,” he said.

He said the project is a clear demonstration of the country’s dedication to local stewardship.

“It’s a Zimbabwean project, for Zimbabwean people, developed and funded by Zimbabwean institutions and entities This approach fosters national pride as all citizens take ownership and benefit from our ongoing irreversible national development growth trajectory.”

The University Students and Staff Accommodation Programme (USSAP) initiative was proposed in 2016 as a solution to the inadequate and substandard housing options available to students in the country.

The IDBZ took charge of the project and acquired a plot of land spanning 1,7843 hectares. Ground-breaking took place in September 2017, with construction work beginning in May 2019. To finance the initiative, institutional investors were brought in to support the project.

The construction of the complex was not without initial setbacks, as the Bulawayo City Council initially denied the proposal due to the land already being earmarked for townhouses. Moreover, residents of nearby Selbourne Park voiced objections to the development, citing that it would downgrade the status of the upscale residential area.

Despite these challenges, the complex is expected to significantly improve the living conditions available to students.

Securing decent and affordable student accommodation remains a significant challenge in Zimbabwe. Often many students are forced to reside in cramped and substandard housing offered by private landlords. The environments can be unhygienic and lack proper amenities.

The complex comprises numerous amenities, including 33 commercial units such as a food court, bank, grocery shops and pharmacy. Moreover, it is fitted with sophisticated security features such as closed circuit television and biometric entrance – ensuring the safety of the students residing there.