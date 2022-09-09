US$20 000 education fund for late Chief Mabhikwa’s son

The late chief Mabhikwa’s mother Mrs Sibonginkosi Sithole receives a letter of commitment for payment for her grandson’s school fees from Deputy Minister Davis Marapira

Mashudu Netsianda, Chronicle Reporter

AGRICULTURAL and Rural Development Authority (Arda) Jotsholo Estate investor, Mr Brent le Roux, through his company, Jopa Investments, has offered to assist the late Chief Mabhikwa’s son by paying US$20 000 towards his education.

Born Vusumuzi Khumalo, Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District, died in May after he was involved in a collision with a haulage truck on his way home from Bulawayo.

He left behind a son, Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo (7) who is in Grade Two at a school in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chief Mabhikwa’s mother, Ms Sibonginkosi Sithole, on Wednesday received a letter of commitment from Jopa Investments finance manager, Mr Charles Shonhiwa during an event held at Arda Jotsholo.

Mr Shonhiwa said the gesture is in recognition of the role played by Chief Mabhikwa towards uplifting the lives of the local community.

“As Jopa Investments, I would like to present the financial commitment to the late Chief Mabhikwa’s son for his education to the tune of US$20 000. This is part of ploughing back to the local community in line with our corporate social responsibility,” he said.

“We will forever admire and cherish Chief Mabhikwa’s legacy hence as a company we decided to invest in his son’s education.”

Jopa Investments pledged to pay US$1 000 per year for Wayne’s primary education for seven years and US$2 166 per year for his secondary and high school education.

The money will be paid directly to the school.

“This will go a long way in assisting his education so that he can follow in his father’s footsteps,” said Mr Shonhiwa.

Receiving the commitment letter on behalf of her grandson, Ms Sithole thanked Jopa Investments for the gesture, saying it will go a long way in addressing their plight.

“I am thankful for the gesture by Mr Brent le Roux. Following the death of my son, I had no idea how I was going to raise my grandson. This donation couldn’t have come at a better time than now and may God continue to bless him for this kind gesture,” she said.

Government mourned the death of Chief Mabhikwa, describing him as a patriotic chief and diligent young traditional leader.

He was among the crop of patriotic young generation who became a chief at a tender age of 18 in 2012 and a member of the Council of Chiefs.–@mashnets