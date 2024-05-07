US$200 fine for growing dagga

Online Reporter

A POLICE raid in Masvingo nabbed a man who was cultivating a “well maintained dagga plant” and for that he was ordered to pay a US$200 fine or spend 40 days in prison.

In a statement, the National Prosecutring Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Alfred Mbuva (28) from Masvingo was brought before the Masvingo Magistrates’ court for unlawful cultivation of dagga.

“On the 2nd of May 2024 the police, acting on a tip off raided the accused person’s place of residence and they found a well maintained dagga plant with a height of 60cm. The accused person was ordered to pay a fine of USD200 or 40 days imprisonment,” said the NPAZ.