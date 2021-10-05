US$2,5 million cotton lint gutted by fire at Cottco Chipinge ginnery

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

OVER 1,2 million kilogrammes of cotton lint destined for export estimated at US$2,5 million has been razed by fire at one of the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Limited (Cottco) toll gining sites in Chipinge.

The cause of the fire, which broke out in the early hours on Monday could not be established by the time of going to print yesterday.

Cottco managing director Mr Pious Manamike said the fire was detected by a truck driver near the ginnery before immediately alerting the security guards and management.

“The fire was detected by a truck driver near the ginnery who immediately alerted the guards and management.

“Preliminary assessment indicate that the company has lost about 1 221 000 kg of cotton lint that was ready for export with an estimated

value of US$2,5 million,” he said. – @okazunga

