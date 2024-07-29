US$250 for Zimbabwe e-passport at South African consulate

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has pegged Zimbabwe e-passport fees at the South African consulate at US$250, saying the document is being treated as an emergency application and the position is in line with Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 on passport fees.

And ordinary e-passport costs US$150 with an additional US$20 application fee.

According to a notice by the consul-general Mr Eria Phiri, the new fee structure is with effect from today.

“Reference is made to the Consulate’s Public Notices on the rollout of the ePassport Processing Centre in Johannesburg. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has directed that all e-passport applications that are processed at the Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa shall be handled as express/ emergency applications in terms of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024.

“In effect, this means passport application fees for the express/ emergency passport shall be US$250, charged at the prevailing US$/ZAR exchange rate with effect from Monday 29 July 2024,” said Mr Phiri.

The new development means passport seekers will now fork out US$270 as a further US$20 fee shall be charged for every electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code.