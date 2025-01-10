US$3 000 bribe seeking magistrate convicted

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A GWANDA magistrate who solicited US$3 000 from a businessman has been convicted of bribery.

Talent Phiri (35), of Mount Cazalet suburb, was convicted of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer by Harare regional magistrate Mr Farai Gwitima sitting at the Tredgold Magistrates Court in Bulawayo. Mr Gwitima heard the case after Bulawayo magistrates recused themselves.

In delivering the verdict, Mr Gwitima stated: “All the witnesses presented sufficient evidence, and the offender was caught red-handed. The State’s case was credible, and accordingly, the accused is found guilty.”

Phiri was remanded in custody pending sentencing today. In mitigation, Phiri’s lawyer, Mr Prince Butshe Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, pleaded for a lenient sentence. He argued that Phiri was a first-time offender who had already lost his job and was the sole breadwinner for his wife and three children.

Prosecuting, Mr Acumen Khupe told the court that the offence occurred after Phiri granted an interim protection order to Mrs Qiniso Ncube against her former husband, Mr Lungisani “Two minutes” Ncube, on August 27 last year.

As per standard procedure, a warrant of arrest for Mr Ncube was attached to the protection order.

On September 4, around 5PM, Phiri called Mr Ncube, claiming he wanted to assist him in his domestic violence case. Phiri falsely alleged that officers from the President’s Office, police, and the National Prosecuting Authority were involved in the case and wanted Mr Ncube jailed.

Phiri then demanded a US$3 000 bribe to prevent Mr Ncube from being sent to remand prison.

“The complainant informed Phiri that he would try to raise the money, but Phiri persistently called to demand it,” said Mr Khupe.

The court heard that during one of their phone conversations, Mr Ncube negotiated the amount down to US$2 500. Phiri instructed him to deliver the money to his residence in Mount Cazalet at 6AM the following day.

Mr Ncube reported the matter to the police, providing audio recordings of his conversations with Phiri. A trap was set up, with the trap money photocopied and certified.

The following morning, the police accompanied Mr Ncube to execute the sting operation. Phiri was arrested at his residence after accepting the trap money. The cash was recovered from the right pocket of his boxer shorts.

In his closing arguments, Mr Khupe highlighted the severity of Phiri’s actions, saying Phiri abused his position as a judicial officer, exploiting court proceedings for personal gain.

“Such conduct erodes public confidence in the justice system and warrants a fitting sentence,” said Mr Khupe.