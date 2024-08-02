US$375 fine for illegal removal of chrome ore

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 42-year-old man from Beitbridge has been slapped with a US$375 fine after being found illegally transporting chrome ore in the border town.

Prince Kwenda was charged for contravening the Mines and minerals act, following his arrest by police on 20 July this year.

According to excerpts obtained from the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Kwenda was intercepted by police while driving a truck loaded with 33 tonnes of chrome concentrate.

“They asked him to produce a permit granting him authority to transport the ore and he failed to produce one, leading to his arrest.”

Kwenda pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared in court.

