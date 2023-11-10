US$38 million plant optimisation boosts Mimosa efficiency

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

MIMOSA Mining Company’s US$38 million investment into the plant optimisation project has improved its processing efficiencies as it is now able to recover more value from mineral ore, with a positive impact on revenue generation.

The plant optimisation project commissioned early this year is contributing to the country’s quest to achieve the US$12 billion mining milestone by ramping up production volumes.

Optimisation helps mining companies manage, track, and plan for their material movement with much more granularity and accuracy than simple production tracking systems can, thereby, ensuring their ability to deliver precise quantities and qualities.

Similarly, Mimosa is spending more than US$200 million on their North Hill Project and developing a tailings storage facility to guarantee mine-life extension.

Jointly owned by South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater and Impala Platinum, Mimosa operates on the southern portion of the Great Dyke near Zvishavane town.

With a capacity of producing 2,8 million tonnes of ore per year, the plant optimisation project will see production surging and contributing a further $27 million to income generation.

Outlining the importance of the project on the sidelines of a media tour, Mimosa Mining Company general manager, Mr Stephen Ndiyamba, said the project was in sync with the aspirations of Vision 2030.

“As Mimosa, we decided that one way we would contribute to that target is to ensure that our current operations are efficient and we are getting most out of the materials that we are treating,” he said.

“So, we embarked on the optimisation project and improved on recoveries. In other words, this is the amount of metals that we get for every tonne of ore that passes through the plant. So, that plant was designed to get the most out of the materials.”

Mr Ndiyamba said the company has spent US$38 million on the project, adding that the work was finished early this year before the commissioning of the plant.

“As it stands now, we have achieved the set objectives of the plant. We are achieving recoveries that are beyond what we expected.

“We are getting the value we hope to achieve. Roughly it will contribute around US$27 million towards our total revenue and the project has been commissioned successfully,” he said.

Mr Ndiyamba said the drop in metal prices across the globe was a cause for concern but noted that as the company they can only control their output towards optimisation of the project.

He said focusing on renewable energy, the mine has put in motion plans to construct a 38-megawatt solar power plant to enhance and provide power to the company’s operations.

“We have a duty to also contribute towards the reduction of carbon emissions and focus on renewable energy and we are currently carrying feasibility studies to see how we can use solar energy,” said Mr Ndiyamba.

The investment by Mimosa Mining Company and other mining companies augurs well with the target to turn the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry by the end of this year.

Zimbabwe has more than 60 extractable mineral deposits, but less than 10 are currently being commercially exploited. Soon after the coming into power of the Second Republic in November 2017, President Mnangagwa declared that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”, which has seen investors from across the globe scrambling for investment opportunities in the country.

Under Vision 2030, the mining industry, which is one of Zimbabwe’s major economic mainstays, is expected to anchor the country’s economy towards the envisaged upper middle-income economy status.