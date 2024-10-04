US$4 million dollar heist- Bulawayo bank closes temporarily

Online Writer

ECOBANK has temporarily closed its branch in Bulawayo that was raided by armed robbers on Thursday afternoon making off with US$4 million.

“We regret to inform you that our Parkade Branch will be temporarily closed on Friday October 4, 2024, following the armed robbery incident that occurred on October 3, 2024,” said the bank in a statement.

“The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority.”

The bank said during the closure, we encourage you to utilise our digital channels for all banking transactions.

“Please note that our online and mobile banking services are available for your convenience. For any in-branch services, please visit our Bradfield Branch located at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre where our team will be ready to assist you, We appreciated your understanding and support during this time. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your relationship manager or customer service team,” read the statement.