US$430 000 gift: Businessman recognises Prophet Ndlovu’s contribution to national unity

Online Reporter

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Prophet Ian Ndlovu of Prophet Ian Ndlovu two brand-new vehicles and a substantial cash donation in recognition of his spiritual leadership.

The gifts include a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR for the clergyman and a 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.8D GD6 for his wife, Mrs Ndlovu, to support her charity work across Matabeleland province.

In a social media post announcing the donation on Thursday, Chivayo expressed deep admiration for the prophet’s work.

“In my entire lifetime, I have met a few true prophets of God who remain full of humility despite having an exceptional gift of prophecy, evangelism, and giving spiritual counsel to the nation. Today, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to a man of God whose ministry has touched countless lives, Prophet Ian Ndlovu.

He praised Prophet Ndlovu for his unifying role in Zimbabwe’s spiritual landscape.

“Through the Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, you have stood as a beacon of truth, unity and peace in the body of Christ. Your consistent calls for national prayer for our country’s leadership, regardless of political affiliation, is a mark of political maturity and spiritual integrity.

“What I admire most is that you never use the pulpit to sow division, but rather you have used it to foster dialogue and reconciliation.”

The businessman, known for his philanthropic gestures, said that both vehicles worth US$280 000 are ready for collection at Faramatsi Motors in Harare. Additionally, he pledged US$100 000 towards the completion of the prophet’s church building and US$50 000 to support Mrs Ndlovu’s charitable initiatives.

Chivayo wished God to continue to increase Prophet Ndlovu’s influence and preserve his ministry, adding that Zimbabwe is spiritually richer because of men of faith like him.

Ian Ndlovu, a multifaceted leader, blending faith, academia, and philanthropy alongside his wife, addresses political and spiritual leadership, believing prophets must guide nations. This conviction has earned him international recognition, particularly in Kenya, where his prophecies about the government have come to pass.

Born in Ntabazinduna in 1976, Dr Ndlovu pursued education relentlessly, earning degrees in Economics with Education, a Master’s, and later a PhD. He lectured at Nust and Zou while founding Divine Kingdom Baptist Church, which grew from a small prayer group to a global congregation.