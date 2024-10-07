US$45 000 armed robbery in Esigodini: one person hospitalised with gunshot wound to the chest

Online Writer

THE Police are investigating a brazen robbery that occurred on October 5, 2024, at approximately 6:30 PM in Habane Township, Esgodini. Two armed suspects, wielding pistols, invaded a residence and made off with US$45 000. Tragically, during the incident, one occupant sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and is hospitalised in Bulawayo receiving medical treatment.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the suspects or the robbery to come forward, as the investigation intensifies to bring those responsible to justice.