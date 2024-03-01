US$45mln UN boost for Zim renewable energy development drive

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government in its sustainable development agenda with an initial US$45 million channelled towards renewable energy solutions in the country.

Speaking at the 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo 2024 in Victoria Falls Friday afternoon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Edward Kallon said renewable energy is pivotal to the multi-lateral organisations’ support efforts in Zimbabwe, serving as a cornerstone for sustainable development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective endeavors as I proudly announce that the United Nations, in collaboration with your administration – the Government of Zimbabwe, is embarking on a pioneering initiative to spur investments in renewable energy,” he said.

“By promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources, the United Nations supports the Government of Zimbabwe in mitigating climate change, improve energy access, and drive socio-economic progress. Thus, furthering your Government’s mission of establishing a more sustainable and equitable future for all Zimbabweans.

“The United Nations establishment of a Renewable Energy Fund (REF), is designed to mobilize resources and facilitate investments in renewable energy solutions across Zimbabwe.

“With an initial investment of $45 million, this fund signifies a concrete commitment to driving sustainable development and progress in our nation,” he said.

More to follow….