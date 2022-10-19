US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers

19 Oct, 2022 - 16:10 0 Views
0 Comments
US$5 000 bounty for How mine robbers Paul Nyathi

The Chronicle

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Online Reporter

POLICE are offering a reward of US$5 000 to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with a case of armed robbery at How mine.

On Oct 4, the suspects attacked a cash in transit crew at the 21km peg along Bulawayo-How mine road, Douglasdale in Bulawayo.

Three of the suspects, Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30), were arrested barely 24 hours after the heist and the 11 are still on the run.

They got away with 11.6 kg of gold worth US$450 000.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “A reward of US$5 000 is being offered for anyone who supplies police with reliable information that might lead to the arrest of the listed suspects,” he said.

He named the 11 suspects as; Xiba Nkosilathi (Tonderai Vumbunu), Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Temai Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, David Sanyatwe, Jimmy Gonyane, Vincent Ishmael, Chabikwa, Abbysinia Shuma, Kelvin and Mike.

@Sagepapie14

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting