US$5 000 stolen from car

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu , Chronicle Reporter

A DRIVER lost R181 500, US$5 000 and $4 700 after thieves snatched a bag containing the money from his vehicle which he had left parked in Bulawayo’s city centre while going to buy food.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

Insp Ncube said the complainant left his car parked at the corner of Jason Moyo and 11th Avenue on Thursday last week at around 10AM while going to buy food and left his two workers behind. He said the two workers later disembarked from the vehicle.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred in the CBD at corner Jason Moyo and 11th Avenue. The complainant parked his car and went to buy some food leaving behind his two workers.

The workers also disembarked from the vehicle and went out to get some fresh air. When he returned a bag containing his cash and work suit was missing,” he said.

“A witness who was close by claimed to have seen a suspect who was carrying a bag jump into a Nissan truck which drove away. The complainant lost R181 500, US$5 000 and $4 700.”

Insp Ncube said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police. He urged members of the public to take extra care of their valuables. He said whenever people leave their valuables under the care of other people, they have to be specific about the valuables they have. Insp Ncube also urged members of the public to desist from keeping large sums of money in their vehicles or homes as they were endangering their lives. — @DubeMatutu