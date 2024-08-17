US$5,5b needed for humanitarian aid: SADC

Online reporter

ABOUT 67,7 million people who account for more than 17 percent of the SADC population have been affected by the El Nino induced drought and US$5,5 billion is needed to mitigate the effects of food deficiency.

Giving remarks during the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare this morning, SADC executive secretary Mr Elias Magosi said the region needed humanitarian aid to combat the effects of El Nino.

Turning to the economy, he highlighted the need to expedite inter-regional trade within SADC.

Mr Magosi emphasised the need to invest in youth development within the region so that they become agents of development.

He hailed SADC for its critical role in bringing peace to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.