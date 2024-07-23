US$66.8 million to upgrade and modernisation of the Chirundu One Stop Border Post

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE public private partnership (PPP) between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Chirundu

Border Consortium on the upgrade and modernisation of the Chirundu One Stop Border Post has been approved, with estimated project cost to the tune of US$66.8 million.

Cabinet on Tuesday considered and approved the PPP as proposed by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the project will be implemented under the Build, Operate, Own and

Transfer model over a period of 20 years.

“According to the agreement, Chirundu Border Consortium, a Zimbabwean registered company, will be responsible for renovating existing border post buildings and infrastructure, constructing new buildings, weighbridges, roads and parking lots, enhancing, improving and integrating information communication technology Systems (ICTS) into the Border Post operations, improving traffic processing systems and constructing staff housing,” he said.

He said in line with Government policy of promoting a private sector-led economy,

Chirundu Border Consortium will fully provide the required funds to cover

the estimated project cost to the tune of US$66.8 million.

Dr Muswere said the improvement of the Chirundu Border Post will bring immense economic benefits to the country, as it will complement the improved efficiency at the Beitbridge Border Post and the upgraded Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway.

“This will enhance the

movement of transit traffic, thereby making this route the most preferred

along the North-South Corridor. There will be improved connectedness of Zimbabwe to the region, which will position the country to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area resulting from Zimbabwe moving goods much faster in the region than before. The initiative will create employment

opportunities for surrounding communities,” he added.

