US$9,8 million development assistance for energy sector

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE energy sector is expected to tap into the US$9,8 million development assistance aimed at improving the distribution and transmission of power, solar energy projects and the promotion of green energy sources in 2024, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

To facilitate investments in energy generation, enhancing the transmission and distribution network, as well as sustaining the rural electrification programme, the Ministry of Energy and Power Development was allocated $90,1 billion in the 2024 national budget.

Added to that, presenting the 2024 fiscal plan, Prof Ncube said to address the power supply challenge, Government has approved a Roadmap Towards Electricity Self Sufficiency that embraces private sector investment in renewable sources such as solar and hydro, implementation of cost reflective tariffs and governance reforms at Zesa and its subsidiaries.

The country’s current local generating capacity stands at 1 280MW, against an average local demand of 1 850MW, resulting in a deficit of up to 500MW.

As of last Friday, the Zimbabwe Power Company was producing 1 542MW, with Hwange generating 964 MW, while Kariba weighed in with 540MW. Independent power producers contributed 38MW.

“The sector is expected to benefit from US$9,8 million of development assistance in 2024 towards improving the distribution and transmission of power, solar energy projects and the promotion of green energy sources.

“Of this amount, US$3,6 million is projected to be disbursed towards technical services and supervision consultancy and spillway gates refurbishment under the Multinational Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project,” said the finance minister.

An amount of US$1,3 million is projected to be disbursed in 2024 towards Sino-hydro performance guarantee, completion of the outstanding social upliftment works at Sadoma Clinic, Slaughter Primary School and Karoi Old People’s Home and social upliftment activities under the Alaska Karoi Power Transmission Reinforcement Project.

To address the power supply challenge, the short-term interventions include importation of electricity from neighbouring countries of between 210MW and 500MW, together with decommissioning and re-purposing of small thermal power stations to reduce operational costs at Zesa Holdings.

In addition, Government is in the process of restructuring of Zesa Holdings to improve operational efficiency, which is expected to be completed during 2024.

“Medium-term interventions include working on reducing system losses and savings by rehabilitation and refurbishment of the transmission and distribution network, as well as rolling out of prepaid and smart meters on all electricity consumers.

“Other immediate interventions include the commissioning of small hydro and solar power stations, which are expected to generate additional capacity of about 90 MW in 2024 through IPPs.”

Prof Ncube said in 2025, an additional 296 MW is expected to come on stream mostly from solar, hydro and coal projects.

To facilitate these investments in energy by independent power producers (IPPs), Treasury is issuing Government Support Agreements for the projects to be bankable.

In addition, the Government has allowed Zesa Holdings to gradually review tariffs towards cost recovery level, which is expected to enhance its balance sheet and promote IPPs investment in the sector.

Government will also secure funding to repower Hwange Units 1 to 6 and other new investments such as Batoka hydro project (2 400MW) and Devil’s Gorge among other renewable energy projects.

Prof Ncube said despite the enhanced domestic electricity generation following the commissioning of Hwange 7 and 8, as well as entrance of new solar energy by IPPs, power supply deficits have continued, mainly due to depressed generation capacity of existing plants, as a result of obsolete equipment at thermal power stations, low water levels at Kariba Dam and aged transmission networks, including Zesa technical and non-technical system losses of power.

He noted that the forced outages and limited costly imports from the region are seriously undermining economic activity, particularly for energy intensive sectors of mining and agriculture, with costs of load-shedding on the economy estimated at 6,1 percent of GDP.

Through the Government Implementation Agreement for all solar IPP projects, the private sector has been provided with risk mitigation provisions that will enhance bankability of projects.

“Furthermore, the Government has encouraged off-grid renewable energy investments, private sector power-to-mine investments and direct importation from the region by high energy consumers that will help free up energy supply to other sectors.

“In addition, capacity building measures will be implemented to strengthen technical planning and co-ordination of the sector, including development of a least cost Systems Development Plan that also promotes transition to clean energy sources.

“Government, through the Rural Electrification Fund will extend access of electricity to unserved areas, targeting schools, health centres, business, Government offices, as well as community programmes such as irrigation schemes.”

The country continues to pursue options that will result in increased power generation as it seeks to be energy self-sufficient and then consider exporting to the region.

Zimbabwe, like other regional countries, had been contending with serious power outages, but investments in increased power generation, especially at Hwange Power Station where an additional 600MW have been added, have largely changed the situation.

The country invested US$1,4 billion in the expansion of Hwange Power Station, where Units 7 and 8 were constructed.

Hwange’s Unit 7 was successfully synchronised with the national grid in March, a development that improved electricity availability.

Unit 7 went off-grid in October for statutory maintenance, while Unit 8 will be off-grid from this month to the beginning of January.