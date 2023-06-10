USA proves to be too strong for Tuskers once again

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ASKING to chase a revised target of 280 runs, United States of America (USA) once again proved too strong for Tuskers A, winning the second and last practice match by five wickets at Old Mutual Academy earlier today.

USA bowled out Tuskers for just 120 runs in 39,1 overs before going on to chase a revised score of 280.

In their chase, USA did not struggle with the bat, finishing on 283/5 in 35,3 overs to round up their practice games.

Tanunurwa Makoni top scored for the home side with 35 runs after facing 50 balls while Brandon Mavuta fell for 26 runs off 30 deliveries.

The other two Tuskers batters who managed to cross double figures were Nyasha Mayavo and Cunningham Ncube who scored 11 and 10 runs respectively.

Chasing the revised score of 280, which was meant to give them a challenge, USA batters had no troubles chasing down the target.

Their key batters in the chase were Sushant Modani and skipper, Monank Patel who both scored half centuries.Patel fell six runs short of his ton on 94 runs off 60 deliveries while Modani scored 84 runs from 71 balls.

Shayan Jhangir scored 43 runs from 31 balls as USA comfortably chased down the revised target.

The five USA wickets that fell were taken by Ernest Masuku, Prince Kaunda, Mavuta, Shaun Dzakatire and Raymond Kasimo. – @brandon_malvin