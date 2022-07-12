USA set Singapore 201 to win

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The United States of America set Singapore a target of 201 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B match at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Tuesday morning.

Top order batsman Steven Taylor was the highest scorer with 58 runs, comprising two sixes and seven fours as the USA scored 201/6 after being sent in to bat.

This means Taylor has scored 159 in two matches following his 101 not out against Jersey at the same venue on Monday morning.

USA raced to 57 runs in the first five overs and only lost their first wicket when Patel Monak fell for 38, with 76 runs on the board.