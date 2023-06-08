USA thumps Tuskers A in first practice match 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

UNITED States of America (USA) cricket team proved too strong for Tuskers A after winning the first practice match played at Old Mutual Academy in Bulawayo by 247 runs this afternoon.

Batting first, USA batters made light work of the Tuskers bowlers, finishing on 438/7 in 50 overs before going on to bowl out the home side for 191 runs in 36,4 overs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

It was two unbeaten centuries from the Americans that did most of the damage in the first innings of the match. The two, vice captain Aaron Jones and Saiteja Mukkamalla both retired out after reaching their milestones.

They both scored 103 runs, with Jones facing 78 deliveries while Mukkamalla faced 85 balls. There were two more half-centuries which helped USA reach a mammoth score.

Jasdeep Singh finished unbeaten on 61 runs from 25 balls while Gajanand Singh fell for 56 runs off 28 deliveries as they made Tuskers bowlers toil throughout the proceedings. Sheunopa Musekwa finished with the best bowling figures for the home side, taking two wickets for 68 runs in his seven-over spell. Victor Nyauchi, captain Ernest Masuku, and Mgcini Dube all took one wicket each for Tuskers.