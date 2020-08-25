Usain Bolt ‘tests positive for coronavirus’ as star issues statement confirming quarantine

USAIN Bolt has confirmed he is quarantining after reportedly testing positive for coronavirus just days after attending a party, which allegedly also included Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Bolt, widely recognised as the greatest sprinter of all time, had a surprise 34th birthday party held for him recently in Jamaica.

England hero Sterling was allegedly among those in attendance, along with Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Nationwide90fm report Bolt took a coronavirus test after the party held on Friday.

And it is claimed the 34-year-old returned a positive test on Sunday.

Bolt responded to the breaking story by posting a video on Instagram, captioned: “Stay safe my ppl.”

“Good morning everybody, I was waking up and like everybody else, check social media saw that social media is saying I’m confirmed to have Covid-19,” he said.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay here for all my friends and also having no symptoms.

“I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself.

“Until then talk to all my friends and if they came into contact with me you should just safe quarantine by yourself and just to take it easy and just to let people know to be safe out there.”

The eight-time Olympic champion celebrated his birthday on August 21 with videos circling online of dozens of guests not wearing masks or not following social distancing guidelines.

West Indies cricketer Christopher Gayle was also said to be in attendance.

A day after the party, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness sent out an urgent message for citizens to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of a recent surge in positive tests.

“There is a need for consciousness… for conscious personal responsibility on the part of every citizen,” he said.

Jamaica has recorded a total of 1 413 positive tests for coronavirus and 16 deaths, but infection rates have increased recently.

There have already been 267 positive tests in the last four days and counting.

Jamaica have currently implemented an overnight curfew from 11pm to 5am with gatherings of more than 20 people prohibited. – Express (UK)