USA’s Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in International Cricket

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

What could be a major blow for the United States of America’s cricket team, their bowler, Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the ICC’s Event Panel confirmed that the fast bowler uses an illegal bowling action.

According to a statement by the ICC, the 26-year-old was reported by the match officials following his side’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies on Sunday 18 June 2023.

“The Event Panel reviewed match footage of Phillip’s bowling action and concluded that he employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is suspended from bowling in international cricket,” read the statement.

ICC added that Phillip’s suspension remains in place until he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action which concludes that his bowling action is legal.-ICC

