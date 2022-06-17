Use mother tongue in art, music: VP Chiwenga

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga has implored Zimbabweans to use their mother tongue in art and music to jealously guard indigenous languages and protect national identity.

Speaking at the National Languages Indaba in Victoria Falls on Wednesday, VP Chiwenga said traditional attire, music, and food can be used to safeguard our culture.

He said the country recently celebrated culture month when indigenous knowledge systems that shape who we are as a people were showcased.

VP Chiwenga bemoaned the wide usage of the English language at the expense of local indigenous languages and said Zimbabweans should be able to express themselves in their mother languages so as to realise their true identity.

“As a nation, we’re making great strides towards recognising our local languages as a medium for asserting ourselves and preserving our cultural values. We commemorated our Culture Month in May and we leveraged our diverse culture to look back into our origins.

“We spoke in our mother languages, cooked and ate our rich nutritious traditional foods. Let’s follow in these footsteps and enjoy the use of our indigenous languages to express the full story of our traditional heritage,” said VP Chiwenga.

Imbube group Ubuntu Bomuntu from Victoria Falls and Mosi-oa-Tunya High School choir entertained delegates as they showcased traditional culture through music.

The Second Republic recently introduced the national dress to evoke a sense of pride among citizens and preserve national identity.

The inaugural languages conference in the country comes as plans are underway to craft a national language policy that will mandate equal use of all indigenous languages.

President Mnangagwa officially opened the indaba, which started on Tuesday and ended yesterday, under the theme:

“Redefining the role of Zimbabwean languages for national development towards Vision 2030 and beyond”. – @ncubeleon