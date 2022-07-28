Use of juju costs Maruwa his job

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NORMALLY coaches are fired for not producing results, but Black Rhinos’ coach, Herbert Maruwa has perhaps made his own piece of history after he lost his job on allegations of encouraging the use of Juju amongst his troops.

Black Rhinos yesterday announced that they had parted ways with the Maruwa following gaffer’s match-day unbecoming antics anchored on unfounded juju beliefs and his failure to take advice from his colleagues.

Maruwa, however, denies involvement in any cases of the use of juju, arguing he is a man of principle and believes in hard work.

“Firstly, l would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to show my talent. I wish the team all the best in their future endeavours. I am a coach who believes the team must train and work hard to get results.

“People will say a lot of things but those that know me and have worked with me know the truth. I have never used and I don’t know anything about the use of juju,” said Maruwa.

“The (Black Rhinos) executive committee, guided by the Black Rhinos Football Club’s Constitution, Article 10 (c), unanimously agreed to terminate the services of Herbert Maruwa as the head coach. The decision was informed by the following reasons,” read a statement from the club.

“Unbecoming behaviour during match days which has tainted the corporate image of the club and the organisation at large. Cases in point include the club’s matches against Dynamos FC, Manica Diamonds FC, Ngezi Platinum FC and recently Triangle FC.

“This was also in contravention of the Premier Soccer League’s regulations. Failure to respect and accept advice and support from other technical department members thereby negatively affecting unity within the club,” the statement further read.

Maruwa leaves the club on position eight having collected 31 points from 22 games. Club legend Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa has since taken over the reins.

The debate about the place of Juju in Africa football will obviously be an unending discourse.

For Fifa and Caf, they seem not to believe in this ideology, little wonder they have remained silent on this over the years, and they have neither clamped down on those caught in the act nor reviewed this in the Laws of the Game.

