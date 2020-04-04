Use the lockdown to declutter your wardrobe

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

SOMETIMES I think I’m somewhat socially inadequate. Maybe I’m just introverted — whichever of the two. Anyway, I’m one of those people who get nervous when I’m surrounded by too many people, I don’t know.

I’m certainly not one to walk up to a complete stranger and say “hello”, unless it’s ABSOLUTELY necessary. I sometimes make plans with people and pull out at the last minute — the thought of leaving the house is at times daunting to me.

I’m one of those people who watch their phone ringing and then reply via text message. It just seems so much easier not having to have awkward conversations with strangers.

For me, this 21-day lockdown is not a major blow. I’d rather be at home anyway. The only challenge is keeping Khaya away when I need to work. And of course, the somewhat unreliable power supply from time to time.

My husband can always go out to seek “essential services” if there’s a need, but I’m very much happy being at home. I don’t even have to go outside the house — unless I decide to get some vitamin D and say hello to Sanchez, our boreboel.

There are so many things one can do indoors. One of them is decluttering your wardrobe. I hate clutter, it makes me uneasy, but more broadly, I don’t understand why people keep a truck-load of clothes they don’t even wear.

Is it an issue of comfort in numbers or sentimentality that you can’t get rid of clothes that you no longer want, can’t fit or don’t wear for no reason? I see people with clothes bought in 2012 and don’t fit, but they believe they’ll one day lose weight and fit into them.

Honey, it’s not going to happen! Let those jeans go already. Besides creating order in your personal space, when you declutter, you also help someone who has nothing to put on their back. You can always find someone to give your pre-loved clothes and shoes to. I’m sure they would greatly appreciate. And by the way,

I’m not talking about worn out, torn clothes please.

I mean clothes that you would wear if you were the right weight or they were still fashionable. You can’t be giving people torn clothes and think it’s okay. It’s not. Even when you give to the compassion’s ministry at your church or any charitable organisation you decide, give away clothes that someone can still enjoy.

To declutter your wardrobe, you need to be honest with yourself. Ask yourself when last you wore something. If it’s been over a month, let it go because clearly, you don’t need it. Next, ask yourself if the item still fits.

If it doesn’t, there’s no point in keeping it! Chances are high that you won’t be losing weight anytime soon. In fact, with this 21-day lockdown, you may gain some weight if you’re not on any exercise regime.

Let go of clothing pieces you no longer like for one reason or the other. Some of us no longer like some tops because they now show too much of the belly fat.

With other pieces, it could just be because they’re no longer trending. I don’t see the need for you to keep something you now think is whack.

Decluttering your wardrobe will obviously give you more wardrobe space and when the lockdown is over, you might just find yourself shopping for more clothes and you’ll have just the space you need to pack them.

I remember giving away a significant number of heels a while ago because they couldn’t fit anymore. Strangely, my feet grew a size bigger while I was pregnant. I don’t actually have empirical evidence to validate this claim but my point is; there was no use keeping a rack full of shoes that didn’t fit.

You can make this exercise fun by asking your partner or a sibling to help you. Play some music, sing along and it won’t be such a cumbersome exercise.

Remember, staying at home won’t kill you, but going out might. Covid-19 is real and thousands have already succumbed to it globally.

Wash your hands with soap and running water frequently. Practice good respiratory hygiene and when all this is over, we can all come out to play.

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style